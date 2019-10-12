SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Tsitsipas stuns Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was stunned at the Shanghai Masters by Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets yesterday. The 21-year-old has now defeated all the “Big Three” this year — Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — and faces Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals today. He recovered from losing the opening three games in just seven minutes to shock the reigning champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Medvedev tamed self-styled “wild horse” Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). Alexander Zverev faces either Dominic Thiem or Matteo Berrettini, who were still playing at press time last night, in the other semi-final after he also staged an upset, beating Federer 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

MOTORSPORT

Haas’ Steiner fined

Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner was fined 7,500 euros (US$8,250) yesterday and warned about his behavior for calling a race steward “stupid” and “idiotic” at the end of the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago. Steiner was hauled in front of a hearing at the Japanese Grand Prix yesterday, where stewards ruled that he had caused “moral injury to FIA officials.” Steiner launched his tirade over team radio after Kevin Magnussen was given a five-second time penalty. The sanction relegated the Dane to ninth place from eighth. “If we didn’t have a stupid, idiotic steward, we would be eighth,” Steiner said. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas was quickest in practice before the Japanese Grand Prix locked down ahead of an approaching typhoon, finishing 0.1 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

BOXING

Spence crashes Ferrari

Welterweight champion Errol Spence crashed a Ferrari in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday and was badly injured, but is expected to survive, police said. The crash happened just before 3am, when Spence’s Ferrari crossed a median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times, ejecting Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. Spence was taken to a hospital and placed in intensive care. “Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery,” the Spence family said in a statement. Police said that the Ferrari was speeding at the time of the crash.

CRICKET

Kohli flays South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli hit his highest Test score to help guide the hosts toward a commanding first-innings total in the second Test against South Africa in Pune yesterday. In his 50th Test as skipper, the 30-year-old made 254 not out, his first Test ton of the year and the 26th of his career as India reached 601-5 declared. Ravindra Jadeja added to the carnage with 91 before his dismissal triggered the declaration. In reply, South Africa were in early trouble, losing Aiden Markram for no score in just the second over LBW to Umesh Yadav and then Dean Elgar to the same bowler shortly afterward for 6. The tourists reached 36-3 at the close of the second day after losing Temba Bavuma for 8, 565 runs in arrears.