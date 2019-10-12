Home / Sports
Sat, Oct 12, 2019 - Page 16　

Patriots subdue Giants, maintain a perfect season

AFP, WASHINGTON

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle van Noy dives into the end zone over New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for a touchdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Photo: EPA-EFE

Tom Brady ran for two touchdowns and notched another NFL passing milestone on Thursday as the New England Patriots beat the New York Giants 35-14 to remain unbeaten this season.

Brady threw for 334 yards and while he did not connect with a touchdown pass, he passed now-retired Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list.

Needing just 18 yards to overtake Manning’s career mark of 71,940, Brady passed his former rival on a 19-yard completion to running back Sony Michel.

Brady, with 72,257 passing yards, remains well behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who leads the all-time list with 74,845 — a total he will likely add to when he returns from a thumb injury this season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble they returned for a TD return for a score.

They are 6-0 for the first time since 2015.

“We grinded it out pretty good,” Brady said. “The defense played good, special teams played great. I’m happy we won, happy to get to 6-0.”

New York quarterback Daniel Jones completed 15 of 31 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Markus Golden returned a fumble by Brady for a 42-yard touchdown after Brady was sacked by Lorenzo Carter.

While the Pats offense continued to have their struggles, the defense came up with two scores, the first when a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown by rookie Chase Winovich for a 7-0 lead and the second when a Jon Hilliman fumble was corralled for a touchdown by Kyle van Noy.

All of the Patriots’ touchdowns came on 1 yard runs — one to Brandon Bolden and two to Brady.

The Patriots led 14-0 when Jones connected with Golden Tate for a touchdown and Markus Golden’s fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter tied the score at 14-14.

New England responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Brady’s one-yard TD run to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

After a scoreless third period, Van Noy returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown and Brady added one more touchdown plunge with less than four minutes to play.

This story has been viewed 700 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top