SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Agarwal leads India

India opener Mayank Agarwal hit his second century in successive matches yesterday to push South Africa onto the back foot on the opening day of the second Test. Agarwal, who made a double-century in India’s opening win, completed another ton with a boundary off Vernon Philander in Pune. He took the lead role despite being hit on the helmet from a bouncer by debutant paceman Anrich Nortje. He went on to hit Nortje for three glorious off drives in one over before lunch. He made 108, with India reaching 273-3 when bad light stopped play.

ICE HOCKEY

Canucks get first win

The Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists to lead them to an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Miller finished Vancouver’s home opener with a career-high four points, while Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist, and Chris Tanev added a goal and an assist. Elias Pettersson, Josh Leivo and Alex Edler also scored for Vancouver, who had dropped their first two games. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes scored his first NHL goal. “We needed a win,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “Not necessarily because it was two losses. You just want to get a win. And when you have a new group as well, you’re not expecting to score eight goals. We’ll take it.” Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker scored for the Kings. In other games on Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4, while the Philadelphia Flyers blanked the New Jersey Devils 4-0.

BASKETBALL

Stores pull Rockets’ goods

Sneakers and other merchandise featuring the NBA’s Houston Rockets were pulled from several Nike stores in major Chinese cities yesterday amid the furor surrounding a tweet by the team’s general manager in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Managers at five Nike stores in Beijing and Shanghai told reporters during visits that they had been told in recent days via a memo from management that all Rockets merchandise had to be removed. Although Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has since apologized for his tweet last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver angered Chinese authorities when he said the league backed Morey’s right to exercise his freedom of expression. Despite the controversy, the NBA pressed ahead with an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai yesterday, which the Nets won 114-111.

SOCCER

Korean broadcast uncertain

South Korea yesterday said it was unclear whether North Korea would allow a live broadcast when it hosts the South’s national team for a World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang on Tuesday next week. The South Korean Ministry of Unification said that Pyongyang has been ignoring South Korean calls for discussions on broadcasting the game live and allowing South Korean spectators to attend. South Korea’s Korea Football Association last month said it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation that North Korea would host their Group H game against the South as scheduled.