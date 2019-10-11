Fognini says Murray just like him, likes to complain

AFP, SHANGHAI

Fabio Fognini yesterday said that Andy Murray and himself are alike because they both like to complain, after their match at the Shanghai Masters descended into acrimony.

Bad blood boiled on Tuesday when the Italian defeated the Briton in three sets, during which Murray told Fognini to “shut up.”

Afterward, the former world No. 1 accused 12th-ranked Fognini of shouting while he played a critical point.

The 32-year-old Fognini played down the row.

“What do I have to say? I have to say something?” Fognini told reporters after being asked about Murray’s accusations. “I don’t have to defend myself. The past is the past, I have known him since we are 14.”

“For me they stay on court, and that’s it... I’ve nothing to say,” he said.

Pushed if was aggrieved to have been told to “shut up” by Murray, Fognini said: “I don’t [wasn’t] upset, I’m not. He has his character, I have mine, and that’s it.”

Fognini defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight in Shanghai yesterday, putting on another colorful display. The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Fognini collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official.

In the quarters, he faces Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who saved five first-set points as he struggled to advance yesterday with victory over 248th-ranked Vasek Pospisil, winning 7-6 (9/7), 7-5.

In other round-of-16 results yesterday, Novak Djokovic beat John Isner 7-5, 6-3; Matteo Berrettini defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Other winners were Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer. Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev were still playing at press time last night.

TIANJIN OPEN

Two walkovers yesterday helped decide the quarter-finalists to be played at the Tianjin Open today, with Wang Yafan to play Rebecca Peterson, Ons Jabeur facing Yulia Putintseva, Magda Linette up against Heather Watson and Veronika Kudermetova to play Dayana Yastremsk in the Chinese city.