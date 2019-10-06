SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Two lead in Tamsui

Miguel Tabuena and Ajeetesh Sandhu were joint leaders after the third round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in New Taipei City yesterday. Tabuena shot a third-round 68 and Sandhu a 70 at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club in Tamsui to put them on 209 overall, one shot clear of Suradit Yongcharoenchai. Lin Wen-tang in eighth was the leading Taiwanese at the tournament. He was five shots off the lead after rounds of 71, 71 and 70 for 212 overall. The other Taiwanese in the top 20 were Wang Wei-lun, Lu Wei-chih, Chan Shih-chang and Chiu Han-ting.

GOLF

Trio head LPGA event

Alena Sharp shot a six-under 65 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight at the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic. Sharp closed with a bogey on the 18th to drop into the tie for the lead at nine-under 133 at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. Altomare had a 66 and Knight shot 67. Of the two Taiwanese at the event, Hsu Wei-ling was shot her second 68 to take a share of seventh, three shots off the pace, while Chien Pei-yun was in a share of 37th after rounds of 68 and 73.

MOTORSPORT

HK loses Formula E

Hong Kong has been dropped from the 2019-2020 Formula E season amid pro-democracy protests in the territory that show no sign of abating. Organizers released next season’s calendar on Friday, with Hong Kong missing out for the first time since 2016. The release made no mention of why Hong Kong had been dropped, but the South China Morning Post reported that organizers feared they could not risk putting on the event given the major protests now coursing through the city. “The recent social unrest put a big question mark on the possibility of starting the event in March,” Hong Kong Automobile Association governor Edward Yu was quoted as saying.

CRICKET

India set S Africa 395

India’s Rohit Sharma on the fourth day yesterday struck his second century of the first Test to help India set South Africa a daunting victory target of 395. South Africa were 11-1 when bad light ended play for the day, with Dean Elgar (2) out LBW after the home team declared on 323-4, with Sharma getting 127. Earlier, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 7-145 as South Africa added 46 runs to their overnight score to finish on 431 all out.

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Spurs lose Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur lost goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to injury as they lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion. Lloris was stretchered from the field with an apparently painful elbow injury after an awkward fall as he conceding an early goal. He dropped a simple cross into the box before falling backward as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net. In Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille are without a win in four matches after losing 3-1 against Amiens on Friday, while Hertha BSC ended a long wait to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 in Bundesliga action. Hertha claimed their first Bundesliga victory over Dusseldorf since 1979, although they beat them in 2011 in Germany’s second division. In La Liga, Real Betis Balompie and SD Eibar drew 1-1.