Agarwal double-ton guides India to 502 against the Proteas

AFP, VISAKHAPATNAM, India

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal yesterday completed his double-century as India put South Africa’s bowlers to the sword in the first Test.

Agarwal made 215 from India’s 502-7 declared in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa then lost cheap wickets before the second day ended, reaching 39-3 at the close, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading a spin rout of the top order.

Ashwin bowled Aiden Markram for 5 and Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 4. Nightwatchman Dane Piedt was bowled middle stump by Ravindra without scoring.

Opener Dean Elgar, on 27, and Temba Bavuma, on 2, were at the crease, with their side needing another 264 to avoid a follow-on.

Agarwal, 28, put on a record 317-run opening stand with opening partner Rohit Sharma to set the tone for India’s dominance.He smashed six sixes and 23 fours in a 371-ball knock, using the reverse sweep to good effect as he made his mark in just his fifth Test.

Agarwal eventually fell to part-time spinner Elgar before leaving to handshakes from South Africa’s players.

Sharma fell for 176, stumped off Keshav Maharaj before lunch. Sharma, who resumed the day on 115, smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

The pitch had already started turning as India sent in Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to make rapid-fire strikes on South Africa.