Unconvincing Ireland defeat Russia

AFP, HIGASHIOSAKA and KOBE, Japan

Ireland yesterday returned to winning ways at the Rugby World Cup, but were far from impressive in a 35-0 victory over Russia in Kobe.

Even though Ireland made 11 changes after a shock 19-12 defeat by hosts Japan last weekend, it took them more than an hour to secure a bonus point against a gutsy but limited Russia side.

Victory also came at a cost.

Flyhalf Joey Carbery withdrew from his bench role shortly before kickoff with an a long-standing ankle problem, while No. 8 Jordi Murphy, who only arrived a few days ago after Jack Conan was ruled out, went off before halftime.

The result was rarely in doubt, with Rob Kearney scoring the first of Ireland’s five tries 90 seconds into the match.

Peter O’Mahony and Rhys Ruddock also crossed Russia’s line in the opening period, with star flyhalf Jonathan Sexton, captaining Ireland for the first time after he missed the Japan loss with a thigh injury, converting all three tries before he departed at halftime.

However, Ireland’s display was not akin to their 62-12 thrashing of Russia at the 2011 World Cup or reigning champions New Zealand’s 63-0 rout of Canada on Wednesday.

Instead, this performance suggested that Ireland, who could face either the All Blacks or South Africa in the quarter-finals should they beat Samoa in their final Pool A game on Saturday next week, have work to do if they are to capture a maiden world title and become the first side to lift the Webb Ellis Cup after losing a group-stage match.

It looked as if Ireland might be eyeing a rout when Kearney scored under the closed roof of the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium before two minutes were on the clock. Second row Jean Kleyn’s clever inside pass released Kearney and, with center Bundee Aki running a decoy line, the veteran fullback carved his way around Russia left wing Denis Simplikevich.

Sexton, one of the world’s leading goal-kickers when fully fit, made light of a difficult conversion.

However, Russia, led by Dublin-educated fullback Vasily Artemyev, harried Ireland with good use of the Garryowen — the name given to high kicks in rugby union in honor of the Irish club that pioneered the tactic.

Earlier yesterday, winger Semi Radradra scored twice as Fiji produced a scintillating second-half performance to secure a 45-10 bonus-point win against Georgia, running in seven tries in difficult conditions.

Coach John McKee had demanded a response from his players after they suffered a humiliating upset at the hands of Uruguay and the win put Fiji in a strong position to secure third place in Pool D to win automatic qualification for the next World Cup.

The game kicked off in torrential rain at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium and the opening exchanges were attritional, dominated by the set-piece and high kicks.

Fiji finally broke the deadlock after 19 minutes, Waisea Nayacalevu running in after a clever grubber-kick pierced the organized Georgia defense.

The skies cleared, but the slippery ball kept the handling errors high until Georgia produced a stunning move from their own line on half an hour, falling just short of a try, but coming away with three points.

The teams went into the break with Fiji 7-3 up after a half that was one for the purists in difficult conditions to play rugby.

However, as the rain eased, Fiji brought the crowd to life five minutes into the second half with a flowing try down the left from an outrageous offload, finished off by Frank Lomani.