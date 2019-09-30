SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes bullies fired

Formula One champions Mercedes have fired four employees and disciplined three others after an enquiry into racist bullying at the team’s factory, British newspapers reported on Saturday. The team of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has Caribbean heritage and has spoken out against racism, confirmed in a statement that four individuals had been dismissed. The Aug. 2 dismissals “followed an internal investigation that confirmed breaches of our diversity and equality policy,” the team said in a statement. The Sun newspaper reported there had been a “campaign of racist bullying” against a Muslim employee at the team’s Brackley headquarters.

BOXING

Spence beats Porter

Errol Spence on Saturday successfully defended his IBF belt and seized the WBC title, defeating Shawn Porter by a split decision in a welterweight unification fight. The 29-year-old Spence had to go the 12-round distance for the victory in a close slugfest with two belts on the line in one of the deepest divisions in boxing. “I wanted to show everybody that I can sit there and bang with one of the roughest, toughest fighters in welterweight,” Spence said. “I feel like I am the bigger, stronger and smarter welterweight.” Two judges had Spence winning 116-111 and the third gave it to Porter 115-112.

RUGBY WORLD CUP

Storm menaces schedule

A tropical storm could affect the scheduling of this week’s Rugby World Cup game between France and the US, organisers warned on Sunday. Tropical Storm Mitag could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday, when France play the US in Fukuoka, World Rugby said. “The latest information indicates that the [tropical storm] is moving further away from Japan’s coastline than originally predicted, and the impact risk is reducing,” it said. “However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the US of the contingency plans.”

TENNIS

Carreno Busta wins Chengdu

Pablo Carreno Busta yesterday claimed his first ATP title in more than two years after outlasting Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik to win the Chengdu Open. The 28-year-old Carreno Busta collapsed to his knees after prevailing in just over two grueling hours, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). Ranked 63rd, his last title on the ATP Tour came at Portugal’s Estoril in May 2017.

GOLF

Lin wins in sudden death

China’s Lin Yuxin yesterday played the par-five 18th hole at Sheshan International in Shanghai to perfection in the first sudden-death playoff in the 11-year history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. His birdie on the second extra hole gave Lin the victory over defending champion Takumi Kanaya of Japan. Lin was fortunate just to get into a playoff. Liu Yung-hua of Taiwan, who was also playing in the final group, had 110 yards to the pin for his third shot and needed a birdie to win. His wedge hit the top of the ridge and spun down the slope to 40 feet, and he three-putted for bogey for a 71 to miss out on the playoff. The 120-man field featured players from 39 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.