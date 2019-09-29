SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Hur maintains lead

Hur Mi-jung shot a two-under 70 in windy conditions on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Hur had six birdies, along with two bogeys and a double bogey, to get to 11-under at Brickyard Crossing in Indiana after also leading on the first day. Sakura Yokomine of Japan was second, following an opening 65 with a 70. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun shot a second-round 71 to go with 69 in the first round to move up to a share of 15th, while Hsu Wei-ling missed the cut after a 72.

MOTORSPORT

Correa to have surgery

Formula Two driver Juan Manuel Correa is to undergo over 10 hours of surgery on his right leg today to avoid amputation, four weeks after being injured in a crash that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert. The Ecuadorean-American, who was taken out of a medically induced coma last week, was now “fully conscious,” a statement issued by his family said, with his lungs having recovered enough for doctors to attempt the surgery. Doctors had given Correa the option of a “reconstructive amputation” of his right foot, the statement added, but the 20-year-old had decided to proceed with the surgery instead. “Sunday’s [today’s] surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel’s future,” the statement said. “During surgery, they [doctors] will save what can be saved and remove what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition.”

MOTORSPORT

McLaren to switch engines

The McLaren Formula One team is to go back to using Mercedes engines from the 2021 season, the BBC reported on Friday. McLaren, who have used Renault engines since last year, have clinched a deal with Mercedes until at least the end of 2024, resurrecting a partnership that ran from 2005 to 2014. McLaren then used Honda engines for three years before switching to Renault and will see out the final year of its contract with the French company in 2020, the report said. McLaren’s decision rested on two key factors: The Mercedes engine has been stronger than Renault’s since turbo-hybrid engines were introduced in 2014 and a customer supply with the German company is cheaper, the BBC reported. The Russian Grand Prix is today.

FOOTBALL

Hurt players reassure fans

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, both stretchered off the field during their NFL clash on Thursday, on Friday said they were doing well. Both sustained serious injuries in Philadelphia’s 34-27 victory. Williams was struck in the head by Eagles linebacker Derek Barnett on the Packers’ first offensive play of the game after catching a short pass. After being taken off he was evaluated for head and neck injuries and did not return. “Appreciate it everyone for checking on me,” Williams posted on Instagram. “I’m Gucci. only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It’s all gonna be good...LONG SZN.” Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo accidentally struck Maddox in a head-on collision late in the fourth quarter. While Maddox had movement in all his extremities, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. The Eagles tweeted that Maddox had been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury. He is set to undergo further medical tests. “Everything is going well,” Maddox tweeted. “Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good.”