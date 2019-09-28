Milwaukee defeat Reds 5-3, extend win streak to seven

AP, CINCINNATI, Ohio

Orlando Arcia on Thursday doubled with the bases loaded as the Milwaukee Brewers shook off the fizz from their playoffs-clinching celebration to close on the National League Central lead, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 for their seventh straight victory.

The Brewers earned at least a wild card with a 9-2 win on Wednesday night, dousing each other with champagne and beer in the clubhouse afterward.

Milwauee moved within one game of the idle Cardinals for the NL Central lead heading into the final weekend, the same status as a year ago, when they also were a game out with three to play.

Milwaukee concludes with three games in Colorado against the team they swept in the playoffs before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.

The Reds’ focus was on broadcaster Marty Brennaman’s final game after 46 seasons. The mayor declared Marty Brennaman Day during pregame festivities and the 77-year-old broadcaster headed to the booth one last time before retirement.

Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed Aristides Aquino’s solo homer in five innings, then turned it over to the bullpen. Josh Hader escaped a bases-loaded threat in the eighth and got the final four outs for his 37th save in 43 chances.

In other games, it was:

‧ Twins 10, Tigers 4

‧ White Sox 8, Indians 0

‧ Nationals 6, Phillies 3

‧ Giants 8, Rockies 3

‧ Dodgers 1, Padres 0

‧ Rangers 7, Red Sox 5

‧ Pirates 9, Cubs 5

‧ Marlins 4, Mets 2

Angels 4, Astros 3

Mariners 1, Athletics 3