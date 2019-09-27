Three Taiwanese advance at Korea Open

Staff writer, with CNA

Three Taiwanese badminton aces advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating their opponents at the Korea Open in Incheon yesterday.

Women’s singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying defeated world No. 18 Cai Yan-yan of China 21-11, 21-11 in just 26 minutes.

The win was Tai’s second victory against Cai following the previous time the two played against each other at the China Open in 2015.

Tai faces world No. 17 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

Men’s singles world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen defeated world No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-10, 16-21, 21-14 in 1 hour, 8 minutes.

Chou, who now holds a 6-1 head-to-head record against Nishimoto, faces world No. 27 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

Men’s singles world No. 25 Wang Tzu-wei beat world No. 4 Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-15, 21-6 in 42 minute to book a quarter-final against world No. 6 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles, Wang Chi-lin and Cheng Chi-ya lost to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia 22-20, 16-21, 18-21; and in the men’s doubles Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang lost 18-21, 18-21 to Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian of Indonesia in 36 minutes.

The BWF Super 500 event in South Korea opened on Tuesday at the Incheon Airport Skydome. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.