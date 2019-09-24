Benzema eases the pressure on Zidane

AFP, MADRID

Real Madrid on Sunday eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane and delivered a resounding response to their loss to Paris Saint-Germain by winning 1-0 away at high-flying Sevilla in La Liga.

Karim Benzema headed in the decisive goal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to secure an impressive victory against a Sevilla side that were unbeaten and hoping to return to the top of the table.

Instead, it was Madrid who went level on points with Athletic Bilbao at the top after a controlled and determined performance that was by some distance their best since Zidane’s return as coach in March.

“We have had a quite difficult time, but the players reacted,” Zidane said.

His position had come under scrutiny after Madrid’s woeful 3-0 defeat by PSG in the UEFA Champions League last week, a result that continued their bumpy start to the season.

The win should do wonders for belief and it leaves Barcelona as Spain’s chief club in crisis, with Ernesto Valverde under pressure after they were beaten 2-0 by Granada on Saturday.

Madrid are now four points clear of the Catalans after five games.

“I am very happy as people have been questioning us a lot, but we don’t think much about that,” Zidane said. “We played 90 minutes at a very high level in a difficult stadium. We must congratulate all the players.”

Zidane singled out Gareth Bale for praise.

“Today, hard work was the key,” he said. “The effort made by James [Rodriguez], Gareth, all of them.”

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by Real Madrid 11 months ago, 139 days after taking the job that cost him the chance to lead Spain at the World Cup finals, said that there was no desire for revenge, but it is hard to imagine victory would not have brought a little extra satisfaction.

Zidane was asked about his own future, several times, and while he said that he still feels the full backing of the club, there was a warning, too.

If support dwindles, Zidane said, “then it would probably be best to leave.”