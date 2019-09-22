Chicago White Sox rout Detroit Tigers

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Eloy Jimenez on Friday hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and Yoan Moncada also went deep as the Chicago White Sox breezed to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Tim Anderson had two more hits in his pursuit of the American League (AL) batting title.

“I hope that any time we go out and play a decent ballgame it’s a foreshadow of what we want to be,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “That will ultimately be the goal, and we want it to start occurring sooner rather than later.”

Dylan Cease (4-7) allowed a run and five hits in six innings — the first quality start for the White Sox since Sept. 6. Cease struck out eight batters with two walks.

The White Sox chased Jordan Zimmermann (1-12) in the fourth inning. The Tigers right-hander allowed several hard-hit balls and received little help from his defense, which made three errors in the first four innings.

“They know what happened. I don’t have to run in there and yell at them,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We talk to them in the dugout whenever something happens, but I wish we weren’t having to do that every night.”

Moncada’s two-run homer in the third inning put the White Sox up 4-0. The Tigers intentionally walked him the following inning to load the bases and Jimenez followed with a drive to right field for the rookie outfielder’s 29th home run of the year. That made the score 9-1 and ended Zimmermann’s outing.

“It was out of the zone — high fastball,” Jimenez said. “When I hit it, I say that it’s gone.”

Zimmermann allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3-2/3 innings.

“Everything I threw up there either got hit hard or found a hole,” Zimmermann said.

Anderson doubled and singled and raised his league-leading average from .335 to .336.

The Tigers (45-108) are likely to pick first in the draft for the second time in three years. They have baseball’s worst record, and the closest team to them is Baltimore, who won on Friday to move four games above the Tigers.

Jimenez finished a double shy of the cycle and was certainly aware of that after the game.

“Next question please,” he said, smiling.

Yolmer Sanchez had four hits for the White Sox.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Braves 6, Giants 0

‧ Cardinals 2, Cubs 1

‧ Nationals 6, Marlins 4

‧ Brewers 10, Pirates 1

‧ Indians 5, Phillies 2

‧ Athletics 8, Rangers 0

‧ Rays 5, Red Sox 4 (11 innings)

‧ Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

‧ Astros 6, Angels 4

‧ Dodgers 12, Rockies 5

‧ Mets 8, Reds 1

‧ Twins 4, Royals 3

‧ Diamondbacks 9, Padres 0

‧ Orioles 5, Mariners 3