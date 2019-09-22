Women’s tour highlights changes in pro hockey

Reuters

A coalition of top women’s hockey talent yesterday hosted its first public competition in Toronto, months after pledging not to join any professional North American league until an economically viable option emerged.

Citing unsustainable salaries and poor resources, more than 200 players in May formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA), aiming to reshape the trajectory of the sport.

“We as players are playing with the intention of leaving this game better than we entered it,” said Kendall Coyne Schofield, an Olympic gold and silver medalist.

The Dream Gap Tour, a series of exhibition games organized by the association, begins in Toronto, and includes games against Boston College and former members of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks later this month, along with exhibition matches in New Hampshire and Chicago next month.

“We’re not asking for millions. We’re asking for the opportunity to be professionals,” Coyne Schofield said.