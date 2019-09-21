United, Arsenal, Rangers claim Europa League wins

AFP, PARIS

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal on Thursday romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Europa League opener as Mason Greenwood spared Manchester United’s blushes and Rangers got the better of Feyenoord.

On a night that featured five British clubs in action, Unai Emery’s much-changed side enjoyed the best result of all, with youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scoring in Germany.

In between, Dominik Kohr was sent off for last season’s beaten semi-finalists Frankfurt and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the win for Arsenal in the Group F clash.

“Everybody can be happy and continuing in this competition is important, so it was good to get a good win, especially away from home,” Emery said.

Their next game would be at home to Standard Liege, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United had teenager Greenwood to thank, as the 17-year-old’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Astana of Kazakhstan in Group L.

Greenwood became the youngest goalscorer for United in European competition with a composed finish 17 minutes from time.

Victory justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to make nine changes from Saturday’s Premier League win over Leicester City, with a host of youngsters given their chance to impress.

“You could see some of our lads needed games, but it’s pleasing we got the three points,” Solskjaer said.

The group’s other game saw AZ Alkmaar come from behind to draw 2-2 with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, despite playing more than an hour with 10 men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to make it three wins out of three for Premier League clubs as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Braga at Molineux.

Ricardo Horta’s second-half goal gave the Portuguese club all three points in Group K and it was a disappointing night for a Wolves team who are still without a win in the Premier League this season.

In the same group, Slovan Bratislava were 4-2 winners at home to Besiktas, who are to welcome Wolves in a fortnight.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers started in fine fashion as they edged out Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox in Group G, with Sheyi Ojo scoring the only goal of the game midway through the first half.

James Tavernier missed a penalty before that for the Glasgow side on an emotional night as a minute’s silence was held in memory of Fernando Ricksen. The former Rangers and Netherlands defender on Wednesday died aged 43 after a long battle with motor neuron disease.

It was an ideal start for Rangers in a tough group and their next match would be away in Switzerland against Young Boys, who lost 2-1 at Porto with Tiquinho netting twice for the hosts.

Celtic battled to a 1-1 draw with Stade Rennais in France in a fiery Group E encounter, with Ryan Christie’s second-half penalty canceling out M’Baye Niang’s 38th-minute spot-kick for the hosts before the visitors had Vakoun Issouf Bayo sent off at the death.

“I asked for a reaction from the players at halftime and we certainly got that and we thoroughly merited the point if not the three points,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon said of his team’s fightback.

They next host CFR Cluj, the same side who eliminated them in UEFA Champions League qualifying. The Romanian side shocked SS Lazio 2-1.

Elsewhere, Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years running from 2014 to 2016, beat Qarabag 3-0 in Azerbaijan in Group A, with Javier Hernandez getting their opening goal.