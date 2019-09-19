SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Stokes blasts tragedy report

England’s Ben Stokes on Tuesday described a front-page article in that day’s Sun about a family tragedy 31 years ago as “disgusting” and “immoral.” In a statement on Twitter, Stokes said that the newspaper’s decision to publish the story would have “grave and lifelong consequences” for his mother in particular. He claimed that the story contained a number of serious inaccuracies. “It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behavior, disguised as journalism,” he wrote. Stokes said that a reporter had turned up at his parents’ home in New Zealand “out of the blue” to ask them about the tragedy. A spokeswoman for the paper said: “The Sun has the utmost sympathy for Ben Stokes and his mother, but it is only right to point out the story was told with the cooperation of a family member who supplied details, provided photographs and posed for pictures. The tragedy is also a matter of public record and was the subject of extensive front-page publicity in New Zealand at the time.”

FOOTBALL

Fart allegation clouds Brown

A former doctor for New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown said that the NFL star repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during an appointment where he turned up three hours late and never paid US$11,500 in fees. Victor Prisk said he admitted Brown for an initial consultation despite his “flighty” reputation during a nine-year stint with the Steelers and has since filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the unpaid bill, according to an SI.com investigation published on Monday. TMZ obtained footage of the visit in August last year where Brown could been seen laughing while passing gas as Prisk tests his body fat. The SI.com report comes one week after a civil complaint filed in US district court for the southern district of Florida alleging Brown sexually assaulted Britney Taylor, a gymnast he met at Central Michigan University.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Egypt banned from Worlds

Egypt has been banned from participating in the World Championships for doping offenses, state media said on Tuesday, as the Egyptian Olympic Committee fears the suspension could extend to next year’s Tokyo Games. A number of Egyptian weightlifters were included in the entry list for the Worlds, which began in Thailand yesterday, but all of them were missing from the competition’s start book. “We have not received any official letter regarding this case,” committee secretary-general Sherif el-Erian told al-Ahram. “Once we receive an official letter regarding the ban, we will do our best to solve the crisis.”

OLYMPICS

Panda to be 2022 mascot

China has chosen the panda to be the official mascot of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Winter Games organizing committee announced on Tuesday. The mascot, named “Bing Dwen Dwen,” is a chubby giant panda wearing a suit of ice. The animal has a “heart of gold and a love of all things winter sports,” tweeted the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. For the Paralympic Games, the mascot is a blushing red lantern named “Shuey Rhon Rhon.”