Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Vuelta

Reuters, MADRID

Primoz Roglic on Sunday became the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour when he was crowned Vuelta a Espana champion by completing the processional final stage into Madrid.

Roglic, 29, successfully defended his sizeable lead over second-placed Alejandro Valverde in the 21st stage of the race, a 106.6km ride from Fuenlabada to Madrid which was won by Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck Quick-Step.

World champion Valverde of Movistar finished 19th in the stage, 17 seconds ahead of Roglic, who ended the race 2 minutes, 16 seconds ahead of the Spaniard overall.

Roglic’s compatriot Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates took the final position on the podium, 2:38 back, rounding off a stunning race for the 20-year-old, who earned three stage wins on his Grand Tour debut.

“Winning this race is a great feeling and to be up here with another Slovenian makes it even better, it’s great news for cycling in our country,” Team Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic said from the podium outside the Cibeles palace in Madrid. “I haven’t had time to think about all of this, but all I know is that me and the team rode together to make history.”

Roglic has only been a professional since 2012, making the leap after an impressive junior career in ski jumping, winning the junior world championships in 2007.

He was among the favorites to win a Vuelta lacking in household names and showed remarkable consistency throughout the race, despite a rocky start which saw him and his teammates involved in a mass crash on the opening stage.

The Slovenian lost 40 seconds to early leader Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana as a result of that crash, but came flying back into contention on stage 10 with a superb victory on the individual time trial to take the red jersey from Movistar’s Nairo Quintana.

His time-trial exploits gave him a commanding lead, and although Quintana and Valverde traded places as Roglic’s closest challenger, the Slovenian rarely looked like surrendering his advantage.

He did suffer a scare when he crashed on stage 19 and the Movistar team attacked to the outrage of many in the peloton. Valverde eventually caved in to the protests and Roglic was allowed to catch up.