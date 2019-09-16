Atlanta’s Culberson hit in face by pitch as Atlanta Braves clinch NL playoff spot

AFP, WASHINGTON

The Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Culberson was carted off the field on Saturday after he was hit in the face by a pitch in a 10-1 win over the Washington Nationals that clinched the Braves’ MLB playoff berth.

Culberson remained on the ground bleeding after he was hit below the right eye by a 145kph fastball from Nationals pitcher Fernando Rodney in the seventh inning.

His nose was swollen as the Braves’ medical staff helped him to his feet and put him on a cart, Culberson appearing to give Rodney a thumbs-up sign as he departed.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected for furiously arguing with home-plate umpire Tim Timmons and first-base umpire Bill Welke — who ruled the pitch a strike because they deemed Culberson was still squaring to bunt when he was hit.

“You can’t bunt the ball when the ball’s coming at your face,” Snitker said after the game. “That’s just ... my God. I’m not going to get into that ... I mean, I’m sitting there looking at this guy, pool of blood on the ground — come on.”

Snitker did not immediately have details of Culberson’s injuries.

“He’s still being checked out,” he said. “He was good when he went to the hospital. He was alert. We just don’t know the extent of what’s going on yet. Just praying for him and his family. That’s scary.”

Later in the inning, Ronald Acuna Jr belted a two-run double to spark a four-run rally.

The Braves are now assured of at least a National League (NL) wild-card spot.

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ Yankees 13, Blue Jays 3

‧ Astros 6, Royals 1

‧ Rays 3, Angels 1

‧ Twins 9, Indians 5 (Game 2)

‧ Twins 2, Indians 0 (Game 1)

‧ A’s 8, Rangers 6

‧ Rockies 11, Padres 10

‧ Mets 3, Dodgers 0

‧ Red Sox 2, Phillies 1

‧ Brewers 5, Cardinals 2

‧ Cubs 14, Pirates 1

‧ Diamondbacks 1, Reds 0

‧ Tigers 8, Orioles 4

‧ Marlins 4, Giants 2

‧ Mariners 2, White Sox 1