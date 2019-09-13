FIFA eyes preparations in Iran for female spectators

AFP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

FIFA on Wednesday said that it would send officials to Iran “shortly” to look at the possibility of allowing female spectators into soccer games in the country.

The announcement came a week after an Iranian soccer fan set herself on fire outside a court and died after being told she would be jailed for six months for trying to enter a stadium in Tehran dressed as a man.

“A FIFA delegation will be on site shortly to assess the preparations to allow women at the stadium for the upcoming World Cup qualifier match in October,” FIFA told reporters.

The global governing body added no details regarding the date of the visit, but Iran, who featured at last year’s FIFA World Cup, host Cambodia, ranked 170th in the world, on Oct. 10.

It is to be a three-person delegation, representing FIFA’s competition and security departments, a source close to the proceedings said.

The delegation is to meet with officials of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, the source said, but refused to confirm or deny possible talks with the country’s authorities.

Iran has barred female spectators from soccer and other stadiums since 1981, with clerics arguing that they must be protected from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

The Iranian Ministry of Sport and Youth last month said that female fans would be allowed into the stadium when Team Melli — as the national team are known — play their next home qualifier.

Sahar Khodayari’s death sparked outrage on social media, with many celebrities, soccer players and activists using the hashtag #blue_girl to call on FIFA to ban Iran from international competitions and fans to boycott matches.

She has been dubbed “blue girl” because of the colors of her club in the capital, Esteghlal FC.

Iran has come under pressure from FIFA to allow women to attend qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, and was reportedly given a deadline of Aug. 31 to comply.

The ban on women in stadiums is not written into law or regulations, but is “ruthlessly enforced,” Human Rights Watch said, calling it a “clear violation of the rules in FIFA.”

FIFA’s visit is linked to a process agreed months ago with the Iranian association.