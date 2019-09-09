Mets’ Taiwan Day features Tsai Ing-wen on big screen

Staff writer, with CNA

A video featuring President Tsai Ing-wen and showing off Taiwan’s natural beauty and culture was played on Saturday at the New York Mets’ stadium prior to an MLB game, as part of the team’s annual Taiwan Day.

Prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, the one-minute clip played on the centerfield big screen began with Tsai introducing herself as “president of Taiwan.”

“Hi Mets fans, I am Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan. Welcome to Mets’ Taiwan Day,” Tsai said, adding that it was her pleasure to share the beautiful country of Taiwan with fans.

“Baseball is one of the most popular sports in both Taiwan and the US, and many Taiwanese have played in the major leagues,” Tsai said in the pre-recorded clip, which highlighted beautiful scenery from across the nation and many Taiwanese baseball players, including former Mets infielder Hu Chin-lung.

“I am sure you will see even more Taiwanese baseball players here in the future,” the president added.

Tsai then introduced Taiwanese YouTuber Tsai Aga before the two wrapped up the clip with the slogan: “Let’s go Mets, let’s go Taiwan,” drawing a round of applause from the spectators.

According to the Mets, Tsai Ing-wen is the first overseas president to wear a Mets’ jersey and appear on the stadium’s big screen.

Following the clip, Tsai Aga, wearing a baseball cap with the Taiwan national flag and accompanied by his wife and son, walked out to the pitcher’s mound, where he threw the first pitch, starting the game.

At a news conference following the game, the YouTuber joked about the pitch, saying that he intentionally did not throw a fast ball, as he was worried that he would be drafted by the Mets and have to leave his family if he performed too well.

Tsai Ing-wen’s video and Tsai Aga’s pitch were part of the Taiwan Heritage Day organized by the Mets.

Teaming up with the Tourism Bureau, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York has since 2005 worked with the Mets on Taiwan Heritage Day to promote Taiwanese culture in the US.

The video was meant to impress Americans with Taiwan’s beauty and boost tourism, said Lily Hsu, head of the New York office.

About 700 Taiwanese expats attended Saturday’s game, the office said.

The Phillies had a 5-0 victory against the Mets on Saturday.