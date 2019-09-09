Home / Sports
Kitchen nightmare puts Froome back in hospital

AFP, LONDON

Chris Froome has ended up in the hospital for the second time this year after cutting his thumb on a kitchen knife.

The four-time Tour de France winner required surgery on Friday night to repair the tendon in his left thumb.

Froome has already spent time in intensive care this year after suffering a catalog of injuries in a horror crash during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in June.

The latest setback is less serious and the 34-year-old could see the funny side in a social media post.

“Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night,” the Team Ineos rider wrote on Instagram. “Stuck giving a thumbs-up for a couple of weeks. This is not my year. Can’t wait for 2020.”

Froome had only returned to riding a bike at the end of August following his crash in June, doing a couple of short track sessions as he continues what promises to be a lengthy rehabilitation.

His June crash left him with a fractured right femur, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs, instantly ending his season.

Froome has set himself a target of returning to full fitness in time for the 2020 Tour de France, in which he wants to target what would be a record-equaling fifth title.

