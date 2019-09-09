Taiwan’s Chan, Venus lose final

AFP, NEW YORK

Britain’s Jamie Murray and the US’ Bethanie Mattek-Sands captured their second consecutive US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating top seeds Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and New Zealand’s Michael Venus 6-2, 6-3.

They became the first mixed doubles duo to win back-to-back US Open titles since South Africa’s Kevin Curran and Anne Smith of the US in 1981 and 1982.

Murray, who also won the 2017 US Open mixed doubles crown with Martina Hingis, became the first man to capture three US Open mixed doubles titles in a row since Neale Fraser from 1958 to 1960.

“We played amazing the whole two weeks, especially the semi-finals and finals,” Murray said. “I’ve always had fun on the court — really happy to win again.”

Mattek-Sands ended matters after 59 minutes with a backhand service return winner.

“They were all over us from the start,” Venus said. “Too good.”

Murray and Mattek-Sands combined to hit 23 winners, with only 11 unforced errors.

“Jamie, you were on fire this whole two weeks,” Mattek-Sands said.“He keeps me grounded. I’m the energetic one.”

New Zealand’s Venus and Taiwan’s Chan had not dropped a set until the final.

“Very happy to play again with Michael,” Chan said. “We hope we can come back again and win this match.”

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Teenager Bianca Andreescu on Saturday became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion with a rollercoaster 6-3, 7-5 win over 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open, handing Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major to again deny her a record-equaling 24th Slam title.

“It’s so hard to explain in words, but I’m just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I’ve worked really, really hard for this moment,” said Andreescu, who had won just two Grand Slam matches ahead of her US Open main draw debut. “This year has been a dream come true. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing. It wasn’t easy at all. I tried to prepare my best, like I do every match. I tried not to focus on who I’m playing. I’m really proud of how I dealt with everything.”

Andreescu tied Monica Seles, who lifted the 1990 Roland Garros trophy in her fourth major, for the record as the fastest player to win her first Slam title in the Open era.

Williams, 37, suffered a second finals loss in a row at Flushing Meadows, after a defeat last year against Naomi Osaka, best remembered for a furious tirade against chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

“Bianca played an unbelievable match, I am so proud and happy for you. It was incredible tennis out there. If anyone could win this, outside of Venus, I’m happy it’s Bianca,” Williams said.