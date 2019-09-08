Taiwan bag more medals in tug-of-war tournament

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan on Friday won additional medals at the World U-23 and Junior Outdoor Tug Of War Championships in Castlebar, Ireland.

The championships consist of two events: the Outdoor Open Club Championships on Thursday and Friday, and the World Championships yesterday and today.

Taiwan secured two golds, two silvers and one bronze after winning two golds, one silver and one bronze on the opening day.

The Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association said that the club championships served as a warmup for the world event.

Taiwan hopes to secure another three golds and three silvers over the two days, it added.

On Friday, a team organized by Taipei Jingmei Girls’ High School and National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) won a gold medal in the women’s under-23 500kg category, while another team led by National Taiwan Sport University grasped a silver medal in the same category.

Another Jingmei-NTNU team bagged a gold in the women’s under-23 560kg class, while a team largely comprised of students from Jingmei and Taoyuan Municipal Shou Shan Senior High School took bronze in the mixed junior 520kg category.

Another team led by NTNU was defeated by a rival from Germany in the men’s under-23 600kg class to take silver.

Association secretary-general Cho Yao-peng said that the team performed better than expected, as they had expected to compete for bronze.

“They worked very hard to advance to the finals,” Cho said, adding that Taiwanese athletes have so far failed to make a significant breakthrough in men’s outdoor tug-of-war competitions.

They need more training before the 2021 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, which is to be held outdoors, posing a challenge to Taiwan’s athletes, Cho said.