US reign to be challenged at Basketball World Cup

AFP, SHANGHAI

The Basketball World Cup starts today in China with two-time defending champions the US missing their biggest stars and looking vulnerable after surrendering their long winning streak.

The chief threat to the LeBron James-deprived Americans looks likely to come from Serbia, but Spain, France, Australia and Greece — led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — are all snapping at Team USA’s heels.

A total of 32 nations are to begin in eight groups of four spread across cities in China, from Shenzhen to Beijing, where the final is to be held on Sept. 15.

Just a few days ago, the US under coach Gregg Popovich were favorites to win for the third time in a row, no matter the opponent.

However, last weekend they were stunned 98-94 by Australia in Melbourne, the hosts ending the US’ run of 78 consecutive wins in major competitions and exhibition games.

Then followed another setback with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ruled out with an ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs mastermind Popovich has been forced to name a young squad after numerous NBA stars opted out, including James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry and Klay Thompson are injured.

The US bounced back in Australia to beat Canada 84-68 in their last warmup match, but their aura of invincibility has dimmed and the players have admitted that they are still getting to know each other.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner said that his teammates need to adapt fast to the international game.

“A lot of times in the NBA you sort of wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on,” Turner said. “And these teams, everybody wants to beat the USA. We’re the top dog and everybody’s gunning for us.”

The US begin their title defense in Shanghai tomorrow, when they play the Czech Republic in Group E, which also contains Japan and Turkey.

If anyone is going to dethrone the US, many believe it could be Serbia, beaten by the US in the final in 2014.

Serbia are able to call upon most of their big names from the NBA, including All-Star Nikola Jokic.

Coach Aleksandar Djordjevic warned his side, who are to play the first match of the tournament against Angola, not to be “exhibitionist.”

“They should play simply, together, very responsibly,” Djordjevic told local media.

While much of the interest is to focus on the US, it is not all about the title.

Final placings are critical, because seven teams are to qualify directly for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

As hosts there is to be added pressure on China, who lack a successor to trailblazer Yao Ming, but still look likely to qualify from Group A, which also includes Ivory Coast, Poland and Venezuela.

If that pool is comparatively weak, Group H — comprising Canada, Australia, Senegal and Lithuania — has been dubbed the “Group of Death.”

Canada are led by Nick Nurse, the 52-year-old US coach who had barely finished celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA title when he agreed to take on the Canada job two months ago.