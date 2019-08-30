Iwobi fires Everton into third round, Burnley out

AFP, LONDON

Alex Iwobi’s first Everton goal on Wednesday helped seal a 4-2 win at third-tier Lincoln City in the EFL Cup second round as the top-flight club survived a scare, while Burnley were dumped out by Sunderland.

Everton, who have scored just one goal in three English Premier League games this season and lost 2-0 at Aston Villa last week, fell behind after only 20 seconds before fighting back to lead 2-1.

Lincoln’s Bruno Andrade scored a stunning 70th-minute equalizer, but Iwobi nodded in and Richarlison scored late to send Marco Silva’s men into round three.

“It was a difficult game. Credit to Lincoln. The important thing is we’re through. We showed our fighting spirit,” Iwobi said. “I’m enjoying this new chapter of my life. Every competition we take seriously.”

“It’s an important win for the season,” French left-back Lucas Digne said. “When I can score it’s good for the team. We have to defend better, but we’re happy with the win.”

Elsewhere, Burnley were dumped out at the first hurdle after letting an early lead slip in a 3-1 loss to third-tier Sunderland.

Jay Rodriguez scored his first Clarets goal since returning from West Brom, but Sunderland sealed a shock win thanks to goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson.

Kasper Schmeichel saved two spot-kicks as Leicester City knocked out Newcastle United after a 1-1 draw, with Yoshinori Muto and James Maddison scoring the goals in normal time of an all-Premier League tie.

AFC Bournemouth narrowly avoided an early exit, beating Forest Green on penalties after a 0-0 draw as the fourth-division team missed all three of their spot-kicks.