NBA stars teach fans outside Taipei 101

Staff writer, with CNA

NBA players Danny Green and Terry Rozier on Tuesday showed hundreds of Taiwanese basketball fans how to shoot and dribble at a fan meet-and-greet session outside Taipei 101.

About 500 people, including former University Basketball Association players, singers and celebrities, attended the “Puma Hoop” event.

“Everybody thinks shooting is arm-based, but you got to use your legs, that’s where the trick is,” said Green, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last month after winning his second NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors this year.

Shooting is about consistency and a player should aim to shoot the same way every time, he said, adding that balance is centered in the lower part of the body.

“In the summertime I take about 500 shots a day, and when I was younger I took about 500 to 1,000 shots a day,” Green said.

Rozier, who last month was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Boston Celtics, showed how to dribble and demonstrated how to set up the Eurostep move.

“I grew up always having a basketball in my hand — I would walk home from the park [and just dribble]. That’s the best way to teach yourself, by always having a basketball in your hand,” he said. “I try to keep it [the ball] on my fingertips and I never let it touch my palm, so this way you have full control over it.”

In the Eurostep, a player tries to get the defender to keep his eye on the ball by dropping it to create a fake move and then quickly going for the drive another way, Rozier said as he demonstrated.

Rozier, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time, told reporters about his fondness for the nation and its people.

“I like the culture down here, welcoming us with open arms, and how much love you guys showed us. That has been special and one of the most important things to me,” Rozier said. “We just came from Beijing, it’s a little different, but I’m liking Taiwan a lot.”

Green, who was on his second trip to Taiwan, said: “It’s the hospitality for sure, that is what impressed us since we touched down.”

He also encouraged children who love to play basketball to stay motivated and practice, because one day it might take them to new heights, Green said.

“It’s inspiring to us. We appreciate the love and support, and to see them change their schedule and daily hours to watch us play, as well as to incorporate it [basketball] into their lives,” Green said.

Green and Rozier visited from Monday to Wednesday for promotional events sponsored by sporting brand Puma.