EFL expels historic Bury after collapse of a takeover deal

AFP, LONDON

Historic soccer club Bury on Tuesday became the first team to be expelled from the English Football League (EFL) in more than two decades after a takeover bid collapsed.

The two-time FA Cup winners, who only a few months ago were celebrating promotion to the third tier, lost all hope of salvation when a takeover bid fell apart shortly before the 4pm deadline.

The club from northwest England are the first to be expelled from the league — comprising all the divisions below the top-tier Premier League — since Maidstone United in 1992.

Bury’s historic rivals Bolton Wanderers — one of the founders of the EFL, but who have been in administration since May — won some breathing space when they were given 14 days to find a buyer.

However, for Bury the bell has tolled on their time in the EFL, ending more than 100 years of participation that yielded two FA Cups and produced players like former Manchester City and England great Colin Bell.

Ironically, Bury, who became the first FA Cup winners to be ousted from the league, and Bolton were due to face each other in a televised match on Sunday next week.

Bury are the first team to be expelled from the third tier of English soccer. The remaining 23 teams are to complete the season and only three instead of four teams would be relegated.

“Today is undoubtedly one of the darkest days in the league’s recent history,” EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said. “I understand this will be a deeply upsetting and devastating time for Bury’s players, staff, supporters and the wider community.”

The writing had been on the wall for Bury after a roller-coaster day for fans and employees alike, when C&N Sporting Risk withdrew its takeover bid offer to Steve Dale, who had bought the club in December last year for ￡1 (US$1.22).

C&N said in a statement that it was “unable to proceed” with the bid and hinted that Bury’s problems ran deep.

“We will be happy to work together with the EFL to share our findings to help them with their ongoing review of football governance,” it said.

“It is essential for the long-term future of all members of the EFL and the broader football family,” it added.