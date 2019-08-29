Kone sent off as Olympique Lyonnais lose to Montepllier on goal by Souquet

AFP, PARIS

Defender Youssouf Kone was on Tuesday sent off for a headbutt as Olympique Lyonnais lost 1-0 to Montpellier Herault in Ligue 1, with Sylvinho suffering his first defeat in charge.

Kone was sent off early in the second half after clashing heads with the hosts’ Algeria international Andy Delort.

Before the defeat, coach Sylvinho had guided the side to convincing wins over AS Monaco and Angers SCO in his first two Ligue 1 matches in charge.

Montpellier claimed their opening win of the season with rightback Arnaud Souquet’s wonderful half-volley shortly before the break.

The fixture had been moved — along with two other games — from the weekend to free police resources for a G7 summit in Biarritz in France’s southwest.

“We had a lot of chances. Even if the red card changed things a little, we managed the second half well. We could have killed the match off,” goalscorer Souquet said.

“For the goal, I hit the ball as it came. When the ball left my foot I told myself there was a good chance it would end in the back of the net,” he added.

The hosts dominated the early play at Stade de la Mosson, with forward Delort wasting a good chance after 15 minutes.

Delort, an African Cup of Nations winner in the summer, had a chance to claim an advantage 15 minutes later.

Denmark youth international Joachim Andersen tripped Delort in the box. The bleach-blond forward took the spot-kick, but hit the post.

Montpellier took the lead with three minutes of the first half remaining.

Lyon leftback Kone headed a Florent Mollet corner away, but Souquet met the clearance on the half-volley. His shot flew high into the net untouched, with goalkeeper Anthony Lopes flat-footed.

Kone’s match went from bad to worse six minutes into the second half when he was shown a red card after a clash with Delort off the ball.

Lyon captain Jason Denayer had a chance to bring the side level, but his header from Bertrand Traore’s free-kick only found the side netting.

With five minutes play, Delort’s chipped effort beat Lopes and also the crossbar.