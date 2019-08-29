Nadal advances as top seeds crash out

AFP, NEW YORK

Rafael Nadal on Tuesday launched his tilt at a fourth US Open title with a swift defeat of John Millman as other leading seeds in his half of the draw tumbled out in the first round.

Four players in the world’s top 10 — Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut — lost to ease Nadal’s potential path to the final.

The Spanish second seed — US Open champion in 2010, 2013 and 2017 — needed barely two hours to see Millman off 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the world No. 60 from Australia unable to reproduce the magic that saw him stun Roger Federer a year ago.

“The beginning, the first match, is always a little bit new, even if I’ve played here plenty of times,” said Nadal, who is next to face Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis. “I think I played well and in general am very happy with the way I started.”

“He [Millman] showed last year what he’s able to do when he’s doing well and I came on court with a lot of respect,” he added.

Two-time French Open runner-up Thiem was upset by Italian giant-killer Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, the Austrian fourth seed slumping to another first-round exit, having lost at the same stage at Wimbledon.

“I got very tired and exhausted after two sets. I’m far away from 100 percent,” an ailing Thiem said. “It was not the real me there on the court.”

Greek eighth seed Tsitsipas struggled with cramps and accused umpires of having “preferences” after he fell to a 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 defeat by Next Gen rival Andrey Rublev in a grueling, four-hour slog.

Tsitsipas, for whom it was also a second successive Grand Slam opening-round defeat, was hit with a point penalty for a time violation in the final set.

“This chair umpire, I don’t know, he has something against me. I don’t know why,” said Tsitsipas, who snapped “you’re all weirdos” at French official Damien Dumusois during his match.

“I wish that all the chair umpires were like Mohamed Lahyani, because I believe he’s the best out in the game, and we need more like him in tennis, because he’s fair to everyone. I feel like some of them have preferences when they are on the court,” Tsitsipas added.

Russian ninth seed Khachanov lost to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in five sets, with 10th seed Bautista Agut of Spain succumbing in similar fashion to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan to leave that quarter of the draw wide open for Nick Kyrgios.

Volatile Australian Kyrgios eased past American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 in a match that finished at 1:12am yesterday.

Alexander Zverev, seeded sixth, outlasted Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, while Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, advanced in straight sets over Slovakia’s Martin Klizan.

In the women’s singles, reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka confronted severe nerves as she overcame Russia’s Anna Blinkova, the world No. 84.

Osaka suffered a first-round exit last month at Wimbledon and the Japanese star struggled to put away Blinkova before prevailing 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

“I have a lot of really good memories here, because I grew up in this area. I don’t think I’ve ever been this nervous in my life,” Osaka said, sporting a black brace on her left knee. “You want to do well after you did well last year. I definitely didn’t want to lose in the third set.”

The top seed goes on to face Poland’s Magda Linette.