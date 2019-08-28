Ngbaba, a sport lost in time, returns to battered CAR

AFP, BANGUI

Two teams confronted each other on a dusty field, wielding roughly cut sticks to whack a homemade puck at high speed.

For the middle-aged and beyond, the sight of this rugged game triggered distant memories of happier times.

The sport, known as ngbaba, is unique to the Central African Republic (CAR) — and, almost like the embattled nation itself, has been hauled back from near death.

Once played widely in streets and villages, ngbaba — pronounced “g’baba” — has simple rules and requires speed, dexterity and a dose of fearlessness.

Players hew a thin stick, about as long as their arm and slightly curved at the end, and use it to hit a puck carved out of an old pair of rubber sandals.

If the puck lands in the opposing side of the pitch, the other team has to make sure that they get to it quickly to keep it moving and hit it back over to the other side.

The aim is to avoid the puck stopping face down in your half of the pitch.

At this match, played on a sports field at the University of Bangui, the challenges and skills of ngbaba were on clear display.

To reach the puck in time requires sharp reflexes, and it takes quick thinking and team coordination to mount a counterattack.

“It’s years since we’ve seen this,” Terrence said as he prepared to take to the field. “It brings back good memories for everyone.”

Jean, a student kicking his heels in the shade of the mango trees as he awaited his turn to play, said that ngbaba belonged to the time before social networking and mobile phones.

“In the old days, young people only had ngbaba for leisure,” he said.

Sonek Langate, head of the Baila association that has launched ngbaba’s rebirth, said: “Every time we organize a match, everyone wants to take part.”

“We have to revive this game, especially among the young generation. We have a culture and we should value it,” Langate added.

Ngbaba is played only in the CAR, but how it began is unclear. Neither players nor spectators at the match had any idea, nor did a local history professor.

Michel, the university archives watchman, said that “it was already being played in the 1970s.”

His theory: The sport developed from children who watched Western sports on TV after the CAR began to get television.

The idea is tempting, given the clear similarity with sports such as ice hockey and baseball.

However, games using sticks and a ball or other object have a history that long predates these modern sports — and some speculate that ngbaba’s roots might be much older.

“It was part of the initiation rites among certain tribes,” Langate said. “You can find variations of it in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cameroon.”

If so, ngbaba clearly meets some of the needs of typical rites to celebrate the passage into manhood, such as endurance and bonding. The whizzing puck can cause painful injuries and confrontation also brings rivals together.

“It’s not a sport for softies,” Terrence said, dripping with sweat as he came off the field.

Ngbaba is also a “driver of peace and social cohesion,” Langate said.

“In the old days, young people would challenge kids in other neighborhoods to a match — it helped them to get to know each other and make friends,” he added.

However, at the start of the century, ngbaba’s fortunes began a downward spiral.

Like so many other aspects of life in the CAR, it became a victim of the unrest that broke out among the nation’s mosaic of ethnic and religious groups.