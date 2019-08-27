SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Ko Jin-young wins CP Open

Top-ranked Ko Jin-young won the CP Women’s Open in Ontario on Sunday, firing an eight-under 64 in the final round to pull away from the field. Ko finished the tournament at 26-under 262, five shots better than Broch Larsen and seven better than Brooke Henderson. Of the two Taiwanese in the field, Hsu Wei-ling shot a final-round 75 to finish on 278 for the tournament and claim US$19,806 in prize money, while Chien Pei-yun missed the cut on Friday.

SOCCER

Pochettino defends decision

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to leave Christian Eriksen out of his starting line-up for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Eriksen, who has a year left on his contract and is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar, came on after 62 minutes. Pochettino said he did not think the decision to bench him was the key factor in the defeat. “When you lose, the players who don’t play are the best,” Pochettino told a news conference. “With Christian we win and we lose a lot of games. If we won 3-0 ... no one talks about different names.”

SOCCER

Griezmann copies LeBron

Antoine Griezmann copied Lionel Messi to score a goal and then imitated NBA star LeBron James to celebrate it. Griezmann thrived on his Camp Nou debut with Barcelona on Sunday, scoring twice to lead the Catalan club to their first La Liga win of the season with a 5-2 rout of Real Betis Balompie. The newly signed France forward scored his first goal with Barcelona in the first half after Betis had taken an early lead, then took inspiration from Messi to curl in a left-footed shot shortly after halftime. To celebrate his second goal, Griezmann went near the Barcelona fans behind the goal, picked up glitter from someone who appeared to be a staff member and threw it up in the air with his arms spread in the style of James’ chalk toss routine over the years. “I like LeBron’s ritual and I tried to imitate him,” Griezmann said.

SOCCER

Ill Mihajlovic joins team

A cap on his head and wearing a Bologna shirt, manager Sinisa Mihajlovic joined his players for their Serie A opener against Hellas Verona on Sunday, despite undergoing treatment for leukemia. It was a personal victory for the Serb, but the match ended 1-1 with Bologna settling for a point, despite promoted Verona finishing the match with 10 men. Mihajlovic was diagnosed with “acute leukemia” six weeks ago, but the 50-year-old has continued working as Bologna coach. His presence at the game in Verona has come as a surprise as he has been hospitalized in Bologna for the past month undergoing treatment. It had initially been reported he was set to follow the match from a special box in the stands in Verona. However, when the players took the pitch, Mihajlovic came in, without the mask covering his mouth he had been wearing in the afternoon when he left the hospital. “We were shocked, we didn’t expect it, even though he had promised us,” midfielder Andrea Poli told sports broadcaster DAZN. “We are happy that he is here with us, he shows an exceptional courage.”