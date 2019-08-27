Hachimura’s heritage powers star’s basketball career

AFP, TOKYO

Rui Hachimura says he gets his height from his Beninese father and his work ethic from his Japanese mother — a combination that has propelled him to basketball stardom.

The 21-year-old made history in June when he became the first Japanese to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, picked up by the Washington Wizards.

And like tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, Hachimura’s fast-growing fame is raising the profile of biracial sportspeople in Japan.

Hachimura, who is 2.03m tall, is to lead Japan’s challenge at the basketball World Cup in China, which is to begin on Saturday.

He is also poised to be a poster boy for the hosts at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Big pressure for one so young.

As a child Hachimura stood out in Japan and not just because of his height.

“I inherited my body from my father and my diligence from my mother,” he said in an interview with the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

He now feels a sense of pride at being biracial, but says he felt self-conscious about it when he was a child.

‘TRIED TO HIDE’

“I even tried to hide from the rest of the world,” he told the newspaper.

Like millions of young boys in baseball-mad Japan, the young Hachimura first tried his hand as a pitcher, but he switched to basketball at junior-high school after one of his friends insisted that he should try.

“I was like: ‘No, I’m not gonna play basketball,’” but for two weeks every morning, [my friend] came up to me: ‘Let’s go play basketball,’” he told reporters in June in New York.

“Then I was like: ‘OK,’” he said.

It was an auspicious switch and Hachimura proved a rare talent, leading his high school to three straight All-Japan tournament wins and representing Japan at junior level.

Hachimura’s talents were recognized by Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where he enjoyed an award-winning college basketball career.

He admitted that the transition from Japan to the college in Washington State, not far from the Canadian border, was not easy.

“My first year in college was very hard,” he has said, adding that he spoke little English before he moved to the US.

“The culture is different. I’m black, but I’m totally Japanese. It was hard to adjust,” he said.

He told the Mainichi that he realized “the time to feel embarrassed about being different is over” and that he wanted to inspire fellow “haafus,” a term used for mixed-race people in Japan.

“I think there are many athletes of mixed heritage now playing basketball after watching me play. I want them to take on a bunch of different challenges,” he said.

Like Osaka, the country’s first tennis No. 1, Hachimura attracts huge media attention in Japan.

If Japan are to make an impact at the upcoming World Cup, where they are in the same group as the US, Hachimura will need to justify the hype.

With the media attention has come the endorsements. Like Osaka, Hachimura has landed a lucrative tie-up with Japanese noodle-maker Nissin. He also endorses mobile company SoftBank Corp and Mitsui Sumitomo Bank, and was on the cover of the May edition of GQ Japan.

NUMBER ‘HACHI’

Despite the hype Hachimura — who is to wear the No. 8 jersey at the Wizards, with hachi meaning “eight” in Japanese — has not forgotten where he came from.

He disclosed that it was his junior-high school coach who encouraged him to shoot for the NBA.

“He pointed at me and said: ‘You’re going to the NBA.’ And I was stupid, I believed him,” Hachimura said.