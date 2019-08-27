McIlroy claims PGA Tour Championship

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Rory McIlroy fired a four-under-par 66 to win the PGA Tour Championship and claim the US$15 million FedEx Cup jackpot on Sunday.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy won the two titles for the second time following his win in 2016 after world No. 1 Brooks Koepka had a final-round collapse at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course.

McIlroy finished the tournament on 18-under, four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, who posted a closing 70 to finish on 14-under.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup playoff series twice.

For McIlroy it was sweet redemption following a disappointing showing at last year’s Tour Championship, when he faded from contention with an error-strewn four-over-par 74 in the final round as Woods clinched a memorable victory.

“I didn’t enjoy the walk up 18 last year. I played terribly, got myself into the final group, but I never took the fight to Tiger,” McIlroy said. “Going up against the No. 1 player in the world today [Koepka on Sunday], he got one over on me in Memphis and I wanted to get some revenge today.”

“To play like that alongside Brooks and get the win and win the FedEx Cup, it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s amazing how different things can be in a year.”

McIlroy, playing alongside Koepka in the final pairing, had started the final round one shot behind his partner.

Koepka had taken the lead earlier on Sunday after the players returned to the course to complete the third round, which had been abandoned on Saturday after an electrical storm that injured six spectators.

Koepka finished the third round with a closing birdie for a two-under-par 68, edging one shot clear of McIlroy and Schauffele at 15-under.

However, Koepka’s third-round momentum did not extend to the final round.

After matching McIlroy with an early birdie on the sixth, the American’s form deserted him with a double-bogey on the seventh while McIlroy snared his second birdie.

Although Koepka picked up a shot with a birdie on the eighth, a trio of bogeys on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes effectively ended his challenge.

Koepka finished in a share of third, his two-over-par 72 leaving him alongside Justin Thomas on 13-under.