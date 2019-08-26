SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Six fans hurt by lightning

Six spectators were injured on Saturday when lightning struck a tree during the third round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The strike occurred after play was halted when thunderstorms hit the East Lake Golf Club, Tour rules official Mark Russell said on the NBC broadcast. The PGA Tour said two lightning strikes hit the course. Russell said officials were aware of possible thunderstorms, but elected not to change the tee-times. “When one did form right over the top of us we suspended play immediately,” he said.

TABLE TENNIS

Taiwan duo falls in final

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Liao Cheng-ting on Saturday fell short in their bid to clinch the Czech Open men’s doubles title when the duo lost to the South Korean pairing of Cho Dae-seong and Lee Sang-su 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6. Lin and Liao cruised through the first three rounds, beating each of their opponents in three straight sets.

INDY CAR

Sato wins Bommarito 500

Japanese driver Takuma Sato on Saturday snatched a thrilling victory in the Bommarito 500 Indy Car race, just one week after crashing out at Pocono Raceway. Former Formula One driver Sato held off a furious last lap charge by Ed Carpenter to take the line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 53.4687 seconds, less than four-hundredths of a second ahead of Carpenter. “The team made this happen,” Sato said. “The last couple of days, it was tough, but we kept our heads down and did our job.

GOLF

Taiwan’s Hsu grabs fourth

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Saturday moved steadily up the leaderboard, reaching fourth place with a seven-under-par 65, as World No. 1 Ko Jin-Young and Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen set up a final-round duel at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. Overnight leader Broch Larsen carded a six-under-par 66 to finish the day on 18 under par alongside South Korean star Ko, who posted a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in perfect conditions at the Magna Golf Club outside Toronto, Ontario. However, both players can expect a strong final-round challenge from Canadian defending champion Brooke Henderson.

TENNIS

Hurkacz wins first ATP title

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday outdueled top seed Benoit Paire to earn his first ATP title with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win in the Winston-Salem Open final. Hurkacz, 22, steadied himself through a roller-coaster affair, which included a brief rain delay after the second set, and came out on top after two hours, nine minutes. Hurkacz is the first Polish winner of a tour-level event since Wojtek Fibak at WCT Chicago in 1982. “I hope many more guys will join me soon and that I will win some more,” Hurkacz said.