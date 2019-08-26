Kovalev retains light heavyweight title

AP, CHELYABINSK, Russia

Sergey Kovalev on Saturday knocked out Anthony Yarde to retain the WBO light heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.

Kovalev was rocked by heavy punches from the British challenger in the eighth round, but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th round.

After Yarde’s flurry in the eighth round, Kovalev’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, warned the Russian veteran that he would throw in the towel if he kept taking punishment.

It is one month since another Russian fighter trained by McGirt, Maxim Dadashev, died from injuries sustained in the ring. The light welterweight suffered a brain injury against Subriel Matias, despite McGirt intervening to stop the fight when Dadashev took heavy punches to the head.

“It’s hard for me now when everyone is celebrating, and I have to think about him,” Kovalev said, referring to Dadashev.

Kovalev, who was hugged in the ring by his mother at the end, was fighting in Russia for only the fourth time as a pro. He could now be heading for a big-money bout with middleweight champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.