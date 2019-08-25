Sancho sparks rally for Dortmund over energetic Cologne

AFP, BERLIN

Jadon Sancho on Friday inspired a late comeback as a sluggish Borussia Dortmund beat Cologne 3-1 in their second Bundesliga game of the season.

England international Sancho, 19, brought Dortmund to life in the second half, driving home a much-needed equalizer before grabbing an injury-time assist to seal Dortmund’s comeback.

Cologne, celebrating their first home game since their return to the top flight, played with furious energy early on and were rewarded when Dominick Drexler headed in a corner at the far post on 29 minutes.

Dortmund, who got their title charge off to a flying start with a 5-1 win at home to Augsburg last week, looked lackluster by contrast.

Frustrated by fine performances from Cologne’s new defensive signings Kingsley Ehizibue and Sebastiaan Bornauw in the first half, the visitors huffed and puffed in the second until Sancho finally smashed down the door on 70 minutes.

Having skimmed the top of the net just seconds earlier, Sancho found himself in place as Dortmund took a quick corner and hit a low shot inside the far post.

The goal was Sancho’s 15th in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund in 2017, making him the youngest player to reach that mark in the German league.

The Englishman was then involved at the start of a move that saw Achraf Hakimi head Dortmund in front from close range with four minutes to play. With Cologne probing for an equalizer deep into injury time, Sancho burst away on the counterattack and squared the ball for Paco Alcacer to tap in Dortmund’s third.