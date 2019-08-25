MLS grapples with ban on political signage

The Guardian

If you have attended a Major League Soccer (MLS) match at some point over the past month or so there is a good chance that you would have spotted a certain symbol. At first glance, it could be the iconography of a club or supporters group.

Indeed, the circular crest that features three diagonally-pointed arrows does not look so out of place in the setting of a soccer stadium, but MLS has a very different view on its appropriateness.

This is the symbol of the Iron Front and having been adopted by Antifa, a militant anti-fascism collective, the league sees its use by fans as a breach of its new fan code of conduct, implemented this season, that bans political displays at matches.

Many have argued that the Three Arrows symbol, used to oppose fascism and persecution since before World War II, makes a human rights point, not a political one.

MLS does not agree.

A section of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an Atlanta United home game last weekend were cleared out for displaying the Iron Front symbol, while Chicago Fire supporters were told to take down their flags just days later.

However, rather than extinguishing this as a discussion point, MLS only seems to be adding fuel to the fire.

It has been in the US’ traditionally liberal Pacific Northwest where the discourse around the issue is sharpest.

“In the past, both in the USL and, in prior years, in MLS, the Timbers Army has flown the Iron Front flag as a symbol of our anti-fascist, radically inclusive stance, and we had done so for years without incident,” said Sheba Rawson of the Timbers Army.

However, this season, they have been told by the Portland Timbers front office to stop.

The Timbers Army were forced by CenturyLink Field security staff to stop flying an Iron Front flag during a game against the Seattle Sounders earlier this season, while the Sounders’ management mentioned Antifa and Iron Front alongside mentions of far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter sent to fans explaining the ban.

This resulted in a joint statement from the Timbers Army, as well as Rose City Riveters, and rival groups Emerald City Supporters and Gorilla FC demanding that MLS rescind the ban on the Iron Front flag and remove the word “political” from its fan code of conduct.

They also called on their fellow MLS supporters to “pump up the volume” on the issue.

Fans have heeded the call. Countless demonstrations, from Columbus, Ohio, and Minnesota to Dallas and Los Angeles, have taken place at MLS games with the hashtag #AUnitedFront used to coordinate the social media effort across the league.

With every passing week, the movement seems to gather momentum.

“We unequivocally condemn groups that engage in hateful actions and speech,” MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said in a statement. “We also recognize the importance of these values to our fans, but we don’t believe our venues are the appropriate place for signage that promotes any kind of third-party political organization or group, regardless of whether we agree with the tenets of that organization.”

“The vast majority of fans attend MLS matches to enjoy the game,” Abbott added.

The ban on political displays is one thing, but many see MLS as hypocritical in its stance. After all, this is a league that along with its apparel partner, Adidas, produced camouflage warm-up jerseys for all 22 US teams in honor of the armed forces.