Karunaratne leads Sri Lanka to 85-2 on rain-hit first day

AP, COLOMBO

Dimuth Karunaratne was closing in on his half-century yesterday when Sri Lanka reached stumps at 85-2 on a rain-hit opening day of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the P. Sara Oval.

Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.

After winning the toss, Karunaratne was unbeaten on 49 and in the middle with Angelo Mathews (0).

Kusal Mendis was out for 32 after tea, caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling off the seam of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

Lahiru Thirimanne fell early in the innings when he was caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson off spinner William Somerville for 2.

De Grandhomme had bowling figures of 1-14 off 8.3 overs, while Somerville had 1-20.

Hosts Sri Lanka won the first Test by six wickets in Galle.

The Black Caps called up De Grandhomme and left out Mitchell Santner, one of the team’s three spinners to play in Galle.

Sri Lanka replaced Akila Dananjaya, who has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, with another spin bowler, Dilruwan Perera.

THE ASHES

Jofra Archer yesterday removed opener Marcus Harris to leave Australia on 12-1 at lunch as rained hampered the start of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Play got under way late in damp conditions in West Yorkshire, with Stuart Broad and Archer bowling well, Broad almost tempting David Warner into edging the ball on more than one occasion.

However, it was Harris, the replacement for Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order, who fell first, caught behind off Archer for 8.

Rain took the players off immediately after Harris’ dismissal and lunch was taken early, with just four overs having been bowled in the morning session.