Hudson leads Cardinals in blanking Brewers 3-0

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Only when Dakota Hudson reached the dugout on Monday, after being removed from the game, did he realize that something was different.

“Guys were giving me hugs instead of handshakes,” the St Louis Cardinals starter said. “I thought: ‘What’s going on?’ I didn’t know it was a no-hitter.”

Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in a series opener between National League Central contenders.

Yasmani Grandal’s ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos was the Brewers’ only hit.

Hudson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after throwing 111 pitches, and Andrew Miller got four outs for his fifth save.

Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who increased their division lead to a half-game over the idle Chicago Cubs. Third-placed Milwaukee are three games back.

Hudson (12-6) matched a career high with seven strikeouts and four walks — including his final batter, Eric Thames — while Gallegos retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.

Taking out Hudson was not a difficult decision, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

“He did his job,” Shildt said. “We saw the tea leaves and the way the game was going.”

The Brewers’ Orlando Arcia reached base on an error by DeJong at shortstop at the beginning of the eighth inning before the Cardinals’ Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a one-two slider just inside the right field line for the Brewers, but the ball bounced into the stands.

“I think it was a good breaking ball,” Gallegos said. “He’s a good hitter, too.”

Grandal was just trying to give his team a chance to come back.

“I don’t really care whether we’re getting no hits or not. We’re still trying to win the game,” Grandal said. “For me, it was just pretty much, get the guy up behind me to the plate and give him a chance to tie the game.”

The Cardinals’ Miller relieved and, after an intentional walk to Christian Yelich, got Mike Moustakas to ground out with the bases loaded.

“He’s the MVP,” Moustakas said about Yelich. “It’s a pretty intelligent decision. I wouldn’t want to pitch to that guy. That’s just kind of how baseball is.”

Miller then closed it out in the ninth inning.

The Brewers’ best chance for a hit against Hudson came in the sixth inning when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

“I was just out there competing and trying to throw up some zeros and get a win,” said Hudson, who has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Nationals 13, Pirates 0

‧ Rangers 8, Angels 7

‧ Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3

‧ Royals 5, Orioles 4

‧ White Sox 6, Twins 4

‧ Astros 5, Tigers 4

‧ Padres 3, Reds 2

‧ Mariners 9, Rays 3