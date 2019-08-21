Man United held by Wolves after Pogba’s penalty woe

AFP, WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Manchester United were forced on Monday to settle for a 1-1 draw against hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers after Paul Pogba’s penalty was saved by Rui Patricio at the Molineux Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead through Anthony Martial’s second Premier League goal of the season in the first half.

Ruben Neves hit a brilliant equalizer for Wolves after the interval before France star Pogba was denied by Patricio.

It was a curious decision for Pogba to take the spot-kick as Marcus Rashford had scored a penalty in last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Chelsea and also memorably netted the Champions League last-16 winner from the spot against Paris-Saint Germain last term.

Pogba has now missed four Premier League penalties since the start of last season.

United would have gone top of the table with a win, but instead they were left to reflect on an inconsistent performance that underlined why Solskjaer still has a lot of work to do to turn his team into title contenders.

While there were moments of promise in attack and defense, United did not take their chances and crumbled too easily when they came under pressure in their second game of the season.

Daniel James made his maiden start for United after the close-season signing from Swansea City scored his first goal as a substitute against Chelsea.

There was no place in the match-day squad for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked to Inter.

Solskjaer has described James as United’s x-factor, but the 21-year-old did not win any friends when he was booked for diving in a failed attempt to win a free-kick from referee Jon Moss.

United was threatened for the first time when Rashford spun past Ryan Bennett on the left side of the Wolves area and crossed toward Martial, who did not make enough contact as the ball flashed past him.

It was a warning that Wolves failed to heed as United dominated for the rest of the first half.

Wolves were revitalized after the interval by the introduction of the speedy Adama Traore.

Suddenly, Harry Maguire and company did not look so solid and Raul Jimenez glanced a free-kick against the far post with United goalkeeper David De Gea rooted.

Wolves’ pressure paid off in the 55th minute when a short corner was worked to Neves on the edge of the area and the Portugal midfielder curled a sublime strike into the top corner.

Neves’ eye-catching effort survived a review by video assistant referee for offside in the buildup and he celebrated his 10th goal from outside the area since joining Wolves.

United had a golden chance to reclaim the lead when Martial found Pogba in the Wolves area and the France midfielder was clipped by Conor Coady.

Pogba and Rashford appeared to discuss who should take the penalty-kick.

Whoever made the final call, it proved a bad move as Pogba’s powerful drive was superbly pushed away by Patricio.