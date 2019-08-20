SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Taiwan’s Jung claims silver

Taiwan’s Jason Jung won a silver trophy in the men’s singles on the ATP Challenger Tour in Vancouver on Sunday after being defeated by Richard Berankis of Lithuania in the final. Jung, champion of the Gwangju Open in May last year in South Korea, was the first Taiwanese tennis player to reach the Vancouver Challenger men’s singles final, but lost to Berankis 3-6, 7-5, 4-6. Jung, a US-born professional who represents Taiwan, came into the spotlight after winning gold in the men’s singles at the Taipei Universiade in 2017. The 30-year-old is competing at the US Open qualifying tournament, with his first match today against Donald Young of the US.

GOLF

Cheng Ssu-chia wins title

Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia won the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan, for her first Symetra Tour title. She finished with a four-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Milagros Chaves (70) and Paula Reto (71). Cheng jumped to No. 3 on the money list, with the final top 10 getting LPGA Tour cards.

SOCCER

Neymar-less PSG lose

Still missing Brazil forward Neymar, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. PSG went ahead in the 36th minute when Edison Cavani took advantage of a poor back pass by Rennes defender Damien da Silva. M’Baye Niang leveled with a stunning effort shortly before the interval and Romain del Castillo was left unmarked to head in what turned out to be the winner early in the second half. Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, missed the game, with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel saying that he was not fit to play. Elsewhere on Sunday, AS Saint-Etienne drew 1-1 against Stade Brestois 29 and RC Strasbourg Alsace drew 0-0 against Stade de Reims.

SOCCER

Union start in silence

Life in the Bundesliga began in silence for Union Berlin with a 15-minute protest by the club’s fans against opponents RB Leipzig. A minute after Union fans finally unleashed their support on Sunday, it was the visiting supporters making all the noise after Leipzig scored the opening goal in a 4-0 rout of the first team from the former East Berlin to play in Germany’s top flight. The home fans stayed quiet for the opening 15 minutes, answering a call from Union group Wuhlesyndikat, which had urged supporters to protest Leipzig, which they called “a constructed club that has absolutely nothing to do with our idea of football.” Red Bull-backed Leipzig have been unpopular among rival fans since the club’s formation in 2009.

SOCCER

Chelsea, Leicester draw

Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea as manager ended in a draw on Sunday as the former player saw Leicester City fight back to earn a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. “It’s very early for us,” Lampard said after his first home match in charge of Chelsea. “We have to be patient as we are working toward something.” Chelsea could not hold on to the lead given to them by Mason Mount’s seventh-minute goal. Elsewhere on Sunday, Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace 1-0.