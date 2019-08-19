Smith blow may see neck guards required: Langer

AFP, LONDON

Australia coach Justin Langer said there might come a time when Steve Smith has to wear a neck guard on his helmet — whether he likes it or not — after the star batsman was felled on Saturday by a bouncer in the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s.

Smith had made 80 on the fourth day when he was struck by a short ball from fast bowler Jofra Archer — timed at 148.7kph — on an unprotected part of his neck.

Smith, who fell to the ground, retired hurt, but after just 46 minutes away, he returned at the fall of the next wicket, before he was leg before wicket to Chris Woakes for 92.

That dismissal denied Smith his third hundred in as many Ashes innings after he marked his comeback Test following a 12-month ball-tampering ban, with scores of 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Significantly, Smith was wearing a helmet without the additional stem guard introduced following the death of Phillip Hughes, after his former Australia teammate was hit by a bouncer in a 2014 domestic Sheffield Shield match in Sydney.

“He [Smith] just doesn’t feel right [wearing a stem guard],” Langer said. “I know they came in after the tragedy of Hughesy. He might rethink it now after seeing what happened today, but you’d have to ask him that. At the moment, the players have a choice and I wouldn’t be surprised if they become mandatory in the future.”

SRI LANKA VS NZ

AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka yesterday chased down a target of 268 for the loss of just four wickets to win the first Test against New Zealand at Galle and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred as he scored 122 in a key opening partnership of 161 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 64, as Sri Lanka collected their first points of the World Test Championship.