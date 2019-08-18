SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

E coli shutters event

High levels of bacteria forced the swimming portion of a triathlon test event for the Tokyo Paralympics to be canceled yesterday. In a statement, the International Triathlon Union (ITU) said that E coli levels were “more than two times over the ITU limits” at level 4, the highest risk level. The venue in Tokyo Bay, called Odaiba, has been a concern for organizers, who have experimented with measures to clean the water. The union is scheduled to hold it final test event today “depending on the latest water quality tests,” it said. A few days ago, the ITU described water quality conditions at the venue as “very good,” but swimmers at a distance swimming event at the same venue complained of foul-smelling water. “We are set to conduct a comprehensive review with the international federation,” Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said.

BUNDESLIGA

Bayern scrambles in opener

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski on Friday scored twice to rescue a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin in the season opener. Lewandowski opened his account in the 24th minute, sliding in to complete a move he started himself, and become the first player to score in five consecutive season-opening games. However, the visitors stunned the home crowd with two goals in three minutes, first a deflected shot from Dodi Lukebakio in the 36th, then a stunning turnaround by Marko Grujic in the 39th. “We were still a bit shocked from the first goal. We lost some pace and maybe our last pass was not as accurate, but we played a good game overall,” said Lewandowski, who can count on some reinforcements, as Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to move to Bayern on loan from Barcelona.

CYCLING

Gimondi dies at 76

Italy’s Felice Gimondi, who won five Grand Tours in his career, died on Friday at the age of 76 of a heart attack while swimming in Sicily. “A great champion who made our sport more human has left us, a great man,” the Italian Cycling Federation said in a statement. Nicknamed “The Phoenix,” he won the Tour de France in 1965, the Giro d’Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, as well as the Vuelta a Espana in 1968. Gimondi remains just one of seven riders in history to have won all three of the sport’s greatest prizes. His Tour de France win came in his debut year. He also famously triumphed at the 1973 World Championships in Barcelona, where he out-sprinted Eddy Merckx, Freddy Maertens and Luis Ocana.

MMA

McGregor in punching row

Retired mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor apparently punched a man in a pub in April, and Irish police are reportedly investigating. TMZ acquired a video of the attack and published it on Thursday. The security camera footage appears to show McGregor hitting an older man in the face after he refused a shot of McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey brand. McGregor was quickly removed from the bar by friends. Irish media have reported that police questioned McGregor about the incident.

SOCCER

Nigeria coach banned

The coach who led Nigeria to two Olympic medals has been banned for life by FIFA on Friday for agreeing to receive bribes to fix matches. Samson Siasia was punished in the latest case from the investigation into Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal. FIFA did not specify which games were investigated as it also fined Siasia 50,000 Swiss francs (US$51,106).