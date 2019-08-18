Yastrzemski hits three homers as Giants win in 11

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Mike Yastrzemski never experienced a night like Friday. Not in his months in the major leagues, not in the minor leagues and not in Little League.

“Not even in video games,” the 28-year-old said.

Yastrzemski hit three home runs, including a tiebreaking solo shot in the 11th inning, as the San Francisco Giants recovered after squandering two late leads to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9.

For just the second time in MLB history, teams combined to hit 12 home runs in a game. They were one short of the record 13 homers hit by Arizona and Philadelphia on June 10 at Citizens Bank Park.

It was a Chase Field record for the Diamondbacks, who hit five of their six after the seventh inning.

Yastrzemski also hit a solo homer in the third and added a two-run blast in the seventh.

“Just don’t let a good pitch to hit go by,” Yastrzemski said of his thought process. “Didn’t matter whether it’s a fastball, slider, changeup — if it was a good pitch, I wasn’t going to let it hit the glove.”

Kevin Pillar homered twice, with his second giving the Giants a 9-7 lead in the 10th inning.

The Diamondbacks countered with home runs by Wilmer Flores, his second of the game, and Nick Ahmed off Giants closer Will Smith, sending the game to the 11th inning.

Brandon Belt also homered for the Giants, who have won five of six.

Adam Jones, Ketel Marte and Eduardo Escobar homered for Arizona. Escobar hit his team-leading 28th.

The Diamondbacks lost their third straight and fell below 500 at 61-62, while the Giants, two-and-a-half games out of the second wildcard spot in the National League, have taken the first two games of the four-game set.

“It just shows how gritty this team is,” Yastrzemski said. “Guys want to win and they want to be here and they want to play, and that’s what makes it so fun to be part of a team like this.”

“We slugged it out and ran out of outs,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “You feel like it was one of those games you want to keep playing the rest of the night until you come out of the right side of it.”

“A little home run derby going on tonight,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “But I’ll say this: For those guys in there to win that ball game, a couple of leads there we let get away... Relievers had a tough day, but we picked them up.”