Top Swedish players boycott over pay

AP, STOCKHOLM

Sweden’s top female ice hockey players on Thursday refused to attend training camp or play in an upcoming international tournament in Finland, the latest such move by a women’s national team to get better compensation.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation said it had been informed of the looming boycott and was “surprised” at the decision.

A total of 43 national team players are involved in the boycott, which is seemingly about the lack of compensation they receive while on duty with the national team.

The players were scheduled to attend a five-day camp outside Stockholm, ahead of the Five Nations Tournament — also involving Russia, Japan, Czech Republic and host Finland — which begins on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media by player Erika Grahm, the players said that the action is being taken to “develop and create better conditions” for the national team to show “encouragement and respect” for current and future generations.

The demands are not “unreasonable,” they said, but did not disclose specific issues.

The US women’s national team threatened to boycott the 2017 World Championships on home ice, demanding more pay and treatment similar to what the men’s team receives.

They reached a four-year agreement with USA Hockey that increased pay up to US$4,000 per month with the ability to make about US$71,000 annually and up to US$129,000 in Olympic years.

Many of Sweden’s players have full-time jobs away from the rink, so must fit games around work schedules and family needs. Travel schedules for national team games can be tight, affecting preparation.

“Many of us have borne the frustration that led to today’s decision for several years,” the statement read. “Now it’s all about the younger generation not having to do it.”

The federation said it gives no compensation to players on the women’s or men’s national teams, and that it instead comes through a financial agreement between the leagues and the top clubs.

This agreement was renewed for this season and uses the “same model that applied to men’s hockey for many years,” it added.

In May, the US National Women’s Hockey League reached an agreement with the league’s Players’ Association to increase salaries, offer a 50-50 split of sponsor-related revenues and improve benefits.

That move came after more than 200 of the world’s top female players pledged not to play professionally in North America.

Sweden, traditionally one of the world’s best teams, failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Finland in April after losing three of their four group matches.

That meant the team was relegated for the first time in their history and are to compete in Division IA of next year’s championship.

“Us players are prepared to take responsibility and do everything possible to take us back to where we belong,” the players’ statement read. “But only with the conditions, encouragement and respect that requires an attitude toward us as elite athletes.”