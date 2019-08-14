SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

VOLLEYBALL

Taiwan U-23s take gold

Taiwanese players made history on Sunday, when they captured the Asian Men’s under-23 Championship following a dramatic 3-1 win against India in Naypyidaw. Taiwan defeated India 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 to capture their first gold medal at the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, Japan took bronze after overpowering Pakistan in a three-set thriller 25-18, 25-23, 25-18. The championship is an Asia and Oceania event contested by the under-23 men’s national teams of the members of Asian Volleyball Confederation. Tournaments have been held every two years since 2015. Iran won both previous titles, while Taiwan won bronzes.

E-SPORTS

Cup winner Bugha ‘swatted’

Barely two weeks after winning US$3 million at the Fortnite World Cup, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf was “swatted” in the middle of a livestreaming session. The 16-year-old was broadcasting on streaming platform Twitch as he played Fortnite when the incident occurred. Swatting involves a hoax call to the police in the hope of armed officers descending on someone’s home. On Saturday last week, Giersdorf said “I’ve been swatted” on his stream, before leaving for 10 minutes. “Well that’s a new one,” Bugha said when he returned. “They came in with guns, bro. They literally pulled up... That’s scary... The Internet’s fucking crazy.” Police in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pennsylvania, told ESPN they had received a call from someone pretending to be Giersdorf claiming that he had killed his father and was holding his mother hostage. Police then surrounded the home, but when they called the residence, Giersdorf’s father answered.

SOCCER

Rami dropped over conduct

French club Marseille yesterday said that they had sacked World Cup winner Adil Rami for “gross misconduct” following a disciplinary procedure. The Ligue 1 outfit gave no explanation, saying only that they had “decided to end the contract” of Rami, 33, part of France’s World Cup-winning squad last year. L’Equipe, citing a letter sent by the club to Rami, said he had been sacked after he skipped training to take part in a reality TV show. The defender, former partner of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, had been under investigation since he missed the training session at the end of last season. Rami said he was injured, but on the same day took part in the recording of a French TV show that included demanding physical stunts.

SOCCER

New manager for US women

US Soccer on Monday appointed former player Kate Markgraf as general manager of the World Cup-winning women’s team, where she is to lead the search for a new head coach. Markgraf, who was part of the world title-winning team in 1999, will also manage the overall technical plan for the Women’s National Team program, which includes the hiring of youth coaches and staff. It on Monday also announced that another former player, Earnie Stewart, is to leave his position as general manager of the US men’s team to become the first sporting director of US Soccer. Stewart, who helped in the process of finding and hiring current head coach Gregg Berhalter, played in three World Cups for the men’s team.