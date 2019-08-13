SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Hur Mi-jung claims title

South Korean Hur Mi-jung claimed her first LPGA Tour title in five years with a dominant four-shot victory at the Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday. The world No. 79 made five birdies on the back nine to fire a five-under-par final round of 66 and finish on a 20-under total in North Berwick. “Actually, I don’t like links courses, but after this week, I love them,” Hur told ladieseuropeantour.com. Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn hit a fourth-round 71 to finish in a tie for second with seventh-ranked Lee Jeongeun. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling finished in a share of 45th with rounds of 71, 70, 68 and 74, while Chien Pei-yun missed the cut.

SOCCER

Wolves skipper slams VAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ skipper Conor Coady has criticized officials after his team had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a handball in their 0-0 Premier League draw with Leicester City on Sunday. Midfielder Leander Dendoncker struck from close range early in the second half, but the goal was ruled out on review because he had headed the ball onto teammate Willy Boly’s arm before taking the shot. Coady said recent changes to the handball rules had muddied the waters and suggested that more “common sense” needed to be shown by officials, including the VAR. “It’s a goal,” the defender told British media. “People will say they have VAR and it has hit [Boly’s] hand, but he is not looking at the ball. We are going to have to play with our hands chopped off in future.”

SOCCER

Mourinho hails Maguire

Harry Maguire brought instant stability to Manchester United’s much-maligned defense on Sunday and their 4-0 win over Chelsea showed that he can build a strong partnership with fellow centerback Victor Lindelof, Jose Mourinho said. Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United paid a reported ￡80 million (US$96.28 million) for his services and the England international delivered a man-of-the-match performance on his debut at Old Trafford. “He was solid like a rock,” Mourinho said in his role as a television analyst for Sky Sports. “You can be very dangerous in attack, but if you feel that a mistake is around the corner it takes your confidence away and you don’t play as well. When you feel there is something that allows you to play you are much more confident,” he said. “As I always said: Lindelof can be a very good player. With Maguire it can be a very good partnership.”

CRICKET

Kohli, Gayle reach marks

Virat Kohli scored 120 and became India’s second-highest scorer in one-day international cricket as he guided his team to a 59-run win over the West Indies on Sunday and a 1-0 lead with a game remaining in the series. Kohli passed Sourav Ganguly’s career mark to move into No. 2 on India’s all-time list of ODI scorers behind only Sachin Tendulkar. Chris Gayle reached two milestones in his team’s defeat, becoming the all-time leading scorer for the West Indies in the format, while also becoming the first West Indian to play 300 ODIs. India posted 279-7 after winning the toss at Queen’s Park Oval and choosing to bat. The West Indies were all out for 210 in 42 overs chasing a revised target of 270 from 46 overs because of rain.