Late birdie raises Johnson to one-shot lead

AFP, NEW YORK

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson on Friday rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the final hole to take a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth halfway through the Northern Trust, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan looked comfortable in a share of 15th.

Johnson shook off an opening bogey to card five birdies in a four-under-par 67 at Liberty National in New Jersey.

His 12-under total of 130 put him a stroke in front of Spieth — who set the early pace with a seven-under 64 for 131.

Pan surged 18 places after following up his first-round 68 with a 67 on Friday to put him on seven-under.

The second round of the tour’s first FedEx Cup playoff event opened with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods withdrawing with a “mild oblique strain.”

Woods had struggled to a first-round 75 that left him equal 116th in the field of 120.

He said he remained “hopeful” that he would be able to play next week’s BMW Championship and continue his bid to make the 30-strong field to defend his Tour Championship title.

Johnson, who started the day one shot off Troy Merritt’s lead, is chasing a third title in the event after winning in 2011 and 2017.

Spieth will be hoping to keep things going through the weekend — something he has had trouble doing this season.

Last week at the Wyndham Championship he shot two rounds in the 60s before a third-round 77 saw him miss the 54-hole cut.

“The important thing for me is not to get ahead of myself,” Spieth said. “It’s to just continue trying to be consistent. Historically, I’m a very consistent player. I’ve lost a bit of that.”

Merritt, who on Thursday matched the course record with a nine-under 62, fell back with a one-under 70 to join a group sharing third on 132.

He was joined by former Masters champion Patrick Reed, who posted his second straight 66, Spain’s Jon Rahm, who carded a 68, and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who fired a 65.

Rory McIlroy was among five players on 133 — but not before officials rescinded a two-stroke penalty he was assessed during the round.

McIlroy was two-under for the day through 13 holes when he found a greenside bunker at 14.

Noticing what he thought was a stone nestled against his ball in the bunker, McIlroy, in accordance with new rules, went to move the loose impediment only to find it was a clump of sand.

The penalty was rescinded and McIlroy signed for a 68 that left him just three shots off the lead.

Additional reporting by staff writer