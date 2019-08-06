Elkeson set to take place in China’s World Cup push

AFP, SHANGHAI

Brazilian striker Elkeson is set to be called up to Marcello Lippi’s squad for China’s World Cup qualifiers, reports said yesterday, in what would be a landmark moment for soccer in the country.

The widely expected move would make the 30-year-old the first player without Chinese ancestry to represent his adopted country as China strive to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Elkeson’s selection could be the start of a trend for perennial underachievers China, who have begun naturalizing overseas players, despite the misgivings of many fans.

The most populous nation on the planet has only reached the World Cup once before, in 2002, but under soccer-loving Chinese President Xi Jinping, it hopes to host and even win the tournament.

In June, London-born Nico Yennaris made his debut for Lippi’s side. The midfielder’s inclusion was widely welcomed by Chinese sports fans, but unlike Elkeson, he is half-Chinese.

The Oriental Sports Daily and other Chinese media said that Elkeson and Yennaris are on a list of players submitted to the Asian Football Confederation ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Lippi’s side are to begin their campaign for Qatar 2022 away against the Maldives next month.

Elkeson, who last month returned to his former club Guangzhou Evergrande from Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG, is eligible for China having played in the country since 2013.

The forward, who has 13 CSL goals this season, has never represented the senior Brazilian side.

He could be followed by several other foreign players, with fellow China-based Brazilians Ricardo Goulart and Fernando reportedly set to be naturalized, along with English defender Tyias Browning.

Soccer commentator Zhan Jun hinted at public discord, writing to his 16 million followers on a microblogging account: “Sigh, don’t know how the fans who care about Chinese football are feeling?”

“I can’t get over it,” he wrote.