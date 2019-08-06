Verstappen takes Hungary heartbreak in his stride

AFP, HUNGARORING, Hungary

Max Verstappen lived up to his hype on Sunday — fast, big talking and realistic to the point of bluntness — with a performance full of maturity. At 21, and in his fifth season as a Formula One driver, he finally started a race from pole position at the 93rd attempt.

However, instead of turning it into his eighth career victory, he was forced to concede defeat in a rousing contest of skill and strategy decided by Mercedes’ decision to bring in Lewis Hamilton for a surprise second pit stop.

“They rolled the dice and it worked out for them, unfortunately, but you drove your heart out today so well done,” said Christian Horner, the Dutchman’s Red Bull team chief.

After weeks of “silly season” speculation that linked him with moves to both Ferrari and Mercedes, and comments suggesting that he felt a lot of other drivers could have matched Hamilton’s five world titles in a Mercedes, it was time for some modesty.

To his credit, Verstappen recognized that. No more the “Mad Max” of his early seasons, he has better control of his emotions. His rise to the top may come, but not just yet.

“I tried all I could, but we weren’t fast enough,” he said. “It was hard for me to stay ahead and you always have to be realistic, but, you know, for me it was still a very positive weekend. Pole position and being second in the race.”

In an example of his growing level of maturity, he showed no disappointment or anger toward his Red Bull team, whose strategy and tactics were inadequate to beat Mercedes.

“We tried the one stop and, of course, they had a new opportunity to do two. Today it worked out well for them,” he said. “When you are second, of course, you can gamble a bit more with going for a two-stop because in the worst case scenario, you stay second.”